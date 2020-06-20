About 500 riders participated in the 19th annual Hogs for Dogs Dice Run in Bridgeport.

​The event takes place every year to raise money for the Humane Society of Harrison County.

People donate money to hop on their motorcycles and ride in memory of deceased loved ones and pets.

The riders leave from Brickside Bar & Grille and return in the afternoon to celebrate.

Organizer Traci Nicholson said, the bikers keep coming back because they love animals.

"They know where their money is going. It all stays local and a lot of times it's usually in memory of someone's pets or riders that have passed away," she added.

Nicholson thought the event was successful despite original social distancing concerns due to Covid-19.

