19th annual West Virginia Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show held at Mylan Park.

PR Plus Events hosted the 19th annual West Virginia Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show at Mylan Park.

Those in attendance could look at thousands of products from over 150 vendors.

Seminars, food and prizes were available to those at the Ruby Community Center.

The owner of PR Plus Events, Labeth Hall, said it's a great way for locals to escape the cold weather and prepare for the warmer months.

"They get real excited to come out for a whole weekend where they can just hang out and enjoy anything they want to see or do with the outdoors, and it's all inside so it's all nice and comfy," Hall said.

The outdoor show will continue tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. at the Ruby community Center.

To attend there is an admission fee of $9 for adults and $2 for children 7 to 12 years-old. The first 50 people to arrive win a free gift.