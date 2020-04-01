1st positive case of COVID-19 reported in Barbour County

Barbour County health officials announced the county's first positive case of COVID-19.

The Barbour County Health Department says they received the test result on Tuesday.

"The Barbour County Health Department is coordinating with the appropriate local and state partners on the investigation," the health department says in a Facebook post. "The health department continues to recommend following CDC guidelines."

Health officials continue to urge residents to continue to wash their hands, not touching their face and maintaining social distancing.