2 Cabell County Sheriff's deputies shot; suspect killed

Two Cabell County Sheriffs deputies were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot while executing a search warrant in an incident that left the suspect dead.

Two Cabell County Sheriff's deputies were shot Wednesday evening along Blue Sulphur Road in the Ona area.

Officials say one of the deputies was discharged late Wednesday night, and the other was expected to remain at St. Mary's Medical Center throughout the night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home along Blue Sulphur Drive in the Ona area.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Deputy Jared Cremeans was shot three times in the hand, shoulder and in another place where the sheriff was not certain. Deputy Jimmy Johnston was shot twice in his bulletproof vest.

Cabell County Delegate Kelli Sobonya said one of the deputies was undergoing surgery Wednesday night.

The suspect in the case, Michael Pinkerman, was shot by deputies and killed at the scene.

"It's one of these things we deal with it, we train for it every day," Zerkle said. "You don't want it to come to this. The best thing about today is that my guys are all still alive and they are going to go home."

The sheriff went on to say, "It was a close call. They were protected, they were trained. God was with them, and they get to go another day."

According to Zerkle, the deputies went to the home earlier in the day as Pinkerman had become a suspect in a stolen property case.

They left the home and returned with a warrant later in the evening.

Sheriff Zerkle says that when they got to the home, along with the SWAT team, there was some sort of obstruction. He said the shots were being fired as soon as the officers made their way inside the home.

According to the sheriff, the suspect's father was also shot during the incident. He was taken into custody and will face charges, possibly conspiracy, as the investigation moves ahead. Investigators will consult with the prosecutor's office about those charges.

Zerkle said more will come out at a later time about the investigation the deputies were working on.

"Keep our deputies in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff said. We appreciate it ... When times like these happen, this is where we get our support. People rally around us, people that we don't know that support us. Support just pours out of the woodwork."

Rodney Miller, the executive director of the West Virginia Sheriff's Association, visited the wounded deputies in the hospital Wednesday night.

"I got to speak with both of them," Miller said. "Despite everything they've been through, they were both in good spirits while undergoing treatment. They're very fortunate, lucky to have had their protective gear on and things like that. They're fortunate at this point."

Officers from across the county went to the hospital Wednesday night to show their support.

"They do rally around one another and rally around the families when something tragic like this happens," Miller said. "It's one of our own, so it's the common response."

The Milton Police Department made a Facebook post asking the community for prayers and support. Scroll below to see the post.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.