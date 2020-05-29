2 West Virginia counties still have no confirmed virus cases

West Virginia has adjusted its numbers to show that there are still two counties with no confirmed coronavirus cases.

Health officials added one positive virus case from Webster County to its database Thursday, but the state later removed it.

The county health department posted on its Facebook page that the case was determined to belong to another county.

Doddridge County in the north-central part of the state also has no reported cases. It has a population of about 8,400 residents. It is one of a dozen counties with populations are under 10,000.

There are at least 1,951 total coronavirus cases in the state with 74 deaths.