2 West Virginia students selected as 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Two West Virginia students are among the 161 high school seniors chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The students are recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and and career and technical education fields, the U.S. Department of Education said in a news release.

"It is my privilege to congratulate the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 on their outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership," said Secretary DeVos. "These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps."

The students from West Virginia are Kayli Madison Mann of Pikeview High School and William Ryan Tobin of Fairmont Senior High School.

The Department of Educations says the scholars are selected based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.