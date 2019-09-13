2 arrested after allegedly helping steal a car

Two men were arrested after they allegedly helped steal a car.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Philippi Shop-N-Save regarding a stolen vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle, a Ford Bronco, told police that someone took his car and did not know who.

The owner told police that he was the only register owner to the car.

A witness told police that she believed she knew one of the guys who took the car. She identified the man in a blue vehicle as Levi Minor.

Police drove to Indian Ford Road to try to find Minor. They found Minor with Robert Knight.

Minor told police that he and Knight gave a man a ride to the Shop-N-Save to get the car, and the man possibly had a key.

Minor and Knight told police that they helped the man push start the Bronco and then left.

Minor and knight have been charged with grand larceny.