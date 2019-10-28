2 arrested after deputies say they found drugs during traffic stop

Two people were arrested after deputies say they found drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to the Preston County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies pulled over a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Billy Nelder of Kingwood, and the passenger was identified as 29-year-old passenger Jordan Kivett of Clarksburg.

Deputies noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the car and had Nelder exit the car, according to the post. Nelder became combative with deputies and had to be restrained. He was arrested for obstructing a police officer.

According to the post, deputies searched Nelder and found over one gram of methamphetamine. They searched the car and found several drug related items. Inside the truck was one gram of methamphetamine.

Kivett was asked to exit the vehicle and several more drug paraphernalia items were found, deputies say. Kivett was found to be sitting on top of a plastic bottle with contents that were determined to be one of pot methamphetamine laboratory.

Nelder and Kivett were charged with one count of operating or attempting to operate a clandestine drug lab.

Their bond is set at $100,000 each.