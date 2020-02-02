Two arrested in Elkins' Economy Inn drug bust

According to Randolph County Sheriff Mark Brady two people have been arrested after a drug bust at Elkin's Economy Inn.

According to the press release, on Saturday February 1st police responded to reports of a disturbance at the inn.

After arriving to the room the disturbance were reported in officers found suspected methamphetamine and heroin, money, scales, baggies, and a firearm.

As a result of their investigation Joshua Ryan Noel, 37, of Elkins, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Trasonda Noel, 35, was also arrested and is currently charged with transporting a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

The investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be added.

The full press release from the sheriff's office is attached.

