Harrison County has first confirmed cases of COVID-19

The Harrison County Health Department announced Harrison County's first confirmed case of COVID-19 Monday evening.

Harrison County has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"HCHD knew it was just a matter of time before we would hear we had a positive in our county," a news release from the Harrison County Health Department says. "People shouldn’t panic. Instead, they should take commonsense measures that will keep them and their community safe."

Officials say anyone who is waiting for COVID-19 test results should remain self-quarantined to protect family members and working partners.

Officials say other measures include:

- staying at home

- keeping a safe distance

- washing your hands often

- covering coughs and sneezes

The Harrison County Health Department says there are no additional details about the COVID-19 cases in Harrison County at this time.