2 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Belmont County

Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Robert Sproul said the county has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a Friday afternoon news conference, WTOV reports.

He said the patients are a man and woman who are quarantined together in their home.

Sproul said the two had attended a conference in Washington, D.C. – the same conference in which a person from Cleveland attended and later tested positive.

In fact, Sproul said the couple hadn't been feeling well, but didn't put two and two together until the Cleveland announcement.

Officials were informed of the positive results on Thursday.