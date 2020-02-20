2 killed in head on collision on Route 33

Two people are dead after a head on collision on Route 33 Wednesday night.

Randolph County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two vehicle crash at 6:48 p.m., four miles east of Elkins, according to a news release from Sheriff Mark Brady.

Deputies arrived to the scene of a head on collision involving a 2017 Kia Forte and a 2011 Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Kia Forte was a 40-year-old man of the Dailey area, according Brady. He was driving west in the westbound lane.

The Ford Fiesta was traveling east in the westbound lane at the time of the crash, Brady said. The driver was a 60-year-old man of the Harman area.

The cars crashed head on in the westbound lane, Brady said. This section of the road has four lanes with a grass median between them.

Brady said both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the cars.

Deputies were assisted by the West Virginia Division of Highways, Elkins Fire Department, Randolph County EMS and the Randolph County Coroner's Office.

Brady says they are still investigating the crash.