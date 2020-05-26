2 dead after side-by-side crash in Preston County

Two people are dead after a side-by-side crash on Bull Run Road Saturday.

In a post on the Preston County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, a single side-by-side was traveling along Bull Run Road when the vehicle went off the roadway and overturned.

Deputies say Jason Kirchner, 48, of Masontown, and Holly Kirchner, 23, of Masontown, were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the wreck.

KAMP Ambulance, Masontown Volunteer Fire Department and Reedsville Fire Department assisted deputies.