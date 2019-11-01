2 high school students in Morgantown overdose on heroin laced Vape Pens in last 24 hours

Two high schools students were hospitalized after they overdosed on heroin laced "Vape Pens" in the last 24 hours.

According to a press release from Morgantown Police Department, preliminary testing on one of the “Vape” solutions has indicated that the solution contained heroin, and other opioids as well as a significant number of other chemicals.

The Morgantown Police Department says these types of solutions are extremely dangerous and potentially fatal from as little as one use. Anyone using, possession or even knows of anyone in possession of vape solutions that were not purchased directly from a retail store are asked to either turn them in to school administration, law enforcement or throw them away.

At least one of the devices was sold as liquid marijuana, which police say is also dangerous in these types of devices and possibly fatal when mixed with other chemicals and controlled substances.

Parents that suspect their child is in possession of the vape pen or vaping solution is asked to throw it away or turn it in to law enforcement.

The Morgantown Police Department says they are not interested in charging anyone that turns these items in but is focused on the source of this potentially deadly product.