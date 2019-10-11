UPDATE: Crews respond to motorcycle and car crash in Taylor County

UPDATE 10/11/19 @ 4:17 p.m.

Crews responded to a motorcycle and car crash on Victory Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

911 official said they thought people would be taken to the hospital, but three people refused to go.

Crews are no longer on scene, according to 911 officials.

Two people were injured after a two vehicle crash on Victory Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 2:47 p.m.

The accident happened 5 to 8 miles outside of Grafton, 911 officials said. EMS will be taking the two injured to the hospital.

Crews are still on scene, according to 911 officials. West Virginia State Police will be investigating.

There are no traffic backups, 911 officials said.

