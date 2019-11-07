2 hurt in head-on collision on Route 50 near Emily Drive

A head-on collision on Route 50 near Emily Drive sent two people to the hospital with unknown injuries Wednesday night.

Clarksburg Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and Clarksburg police responded to the scene.

The call came in around 10:15 p.m. Authorities say the vehicles suffered heavy front end damage.

All lanes on both sides of I-79 were closed during clean up of the wreck, but have since reopened.

Clarksburg police are investigating the cause of the crash.