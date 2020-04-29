2 juveniles apprehended after breaking into cars in Morgantown neighborhood, police say

Two juveniles were apprehended after police say they broke into cars in a Morgantown neighborhood Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from the Morgantown Police Department, at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Inglewood Boulevard for a report of suspicious activity.

Police say a concerned citizen reported seeing what appeared to be two people attempting to break into cars in the neighborhood. The suspects were described as two young male subjects of high school age, one wearing all black and the other wearing a blue shirt.

Officers began search the area for the suspects and received a video of the suspects.

Police say were able to locate the suspects in the area of Harding Avenue breaking into two separate cars.

Police detained the suspects. They were identified as runaway juveniles.

The juveniles had several items that appeared to have been taken from vehicles in the area, according to police. The juveniles were returned to juvenile authorities and additional charges are pending.

Police say they are in the process of contacting the victims and returning property as they can identify ownership.