2 kids hospitalized after eating THC-laced candy from Utah food bank

ROY, Utah (KUTV/CNN) - A food bank in Utah and police are investigating how THC-infused candy got mixed in a food donation and led to two children being hospitalized.

"I think it goes without saying that everyone involved in this is mortified,” Ginette Bott said. She runs the Utah Food Bank who provided food to the Roy Baptist Church.

The church handed out food bags to those in need and somehow, THC-infused candy medicine ended up in 63 of those bags.

"Kids are our top priority we do everything to help,” Bott said. “We certainly would never do anything to hurt."

Yet an 11-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl are in the hospital after eating the candy they didn’t realize was medicated.

The father of the 5-year-old said over the phone his daughter was at her grandma's house, who had picked up the food donation earlier, and ate what she thought was candy.

The food bank is now working to track down how this happened. Bott said they are using information from their inventory system to reach out to carriers in order to find specifically where the THC-infused candy came from.

And if that happens, Bott says they will press charges.

"Anytime that any kind of a product like this comes into a food chain or food supply, this is a criminal offense, this is something not to be taken lightly,” Bott said.

The head minister of Roy Baptist Church said he's heartbroken this happened when all they were trying to do was offer help.

