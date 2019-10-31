2 men accused of driving away from police serving arrest warrant

Two men are behind bars after they allegedly tried to run from police while they were serving a felony arrest warrant.

According to the criminal complaint, police searched Leon Sandiford's apartment on Tuesday and found over a pound of marijuana, two iPad minis, 2 iPhones, a laptop, grinder, glass smoking device, THC packets, THC syrup and over $1,000 was found.

Police got a warrant for Sandiford's arrest.

On Wednesday, police went to serve the arrest warrant. While they were serving the warrant, Sandiford was identified as a passenger in a Toyota RAV4 outside his apartment.

Police were approaching the car, and the driver, Brentin Kobbah, pulled away and drove off. Police got to their car, activated their emergency lights and sirens and conducted a felony traffic stop.

A protective sweep of the car was done because of prior knowledge of Sandiford owning a firearm, according to police. A small black bag with over $1,000, over 18 grams of marijuana in a "Fronto Leaf" cigar bag and trace amounts of a green leafy substance loose in a bag under the driver's seat were found.

Sandiford had a scale with trace amounts of a green leafy substance on it, over $400 and over 15 grams of marijuana on him, the complaint states. Sandiford admitted the small bag under the driver's seat was his.

Sandiford has been charged with possession with intent and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Kobbah has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

They are being held at North Central Regional Jail.