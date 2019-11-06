2 men arrested after officers say they found drugs in Morgantown apartment

Two men are behind bars after officers with the Mon Metro Task Farce say they found drugs and a firearm in an apartment Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the task force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Garrison Avenue.

Officers encountered 21-year-old Jaylin Jamerson of Morgantown, 24-year-old Marquise Lightfoot and one other person.

Officers say that they found several pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging materials, cash and a firearm.

Jameson and Lightfoot have been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. They are being held at North Central Regional Jail.