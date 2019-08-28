2 men arrested after police find drugs and cash in apartment

Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after police found drugs and cash in an apartment.

According to a release from Morgantown Police, detectives began an investigation into the suspected drug sales happening at an apartment on Price Street. They were able to obtain a search warrant.

Police say that detectives went to the apartment at 5 a.m. and searched the apartment.

Detectives recovered approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of Fentanyl, Diphendine, Xanax and marijuana. They also recovered packaging material, ballistic body armor and $3,800 in cash.

Matthew Fleming and Tavion Scott were arrested.

Fleming has been charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics. Scott has been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substances.