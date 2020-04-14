2 coal miners flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital after incident at Leer Mining Complex

Emergency crews responded to reports of two coal miners being trapped at the Leer Mining Complex in Grafton early Tuesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 dispatch, the call came in just before 4 a.m., and the Grafton Fire Department and Taylor County EMS responded to the scene.

Both miners had to be flown by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown following the incident.

There is no word on the miners’ conditions.

