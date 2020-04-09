2 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va., bringing total to 485

West Virginia health officials reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

That brings the total count to 485 positive cases of COVID-19.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say as of 10 a.m., there have been 12,934 residents tested for COVID-19 with 12,449 negative.

Five COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

Confirmed cases per county are:

Barbour - 4

Berkeley - 73

Boone - 1

Braxton -1

Brooke - 1

Cabell - 14

Fayette- 1

Greenbrier - 3

Hampshire- 2

Hancock - 7

Hardy - 2

Harrison - 29

Jackson - 19

Jefferson - 41

Kanawha - 70

Lewis- 1

Logan - 8

Marion - 29

Marshall - 5

Mason - 7

McDowell - 3

Mercer - 6

Mineral- 3

Monongalia - 74

Morgan - 4

Nicholas- 2

Ohio - 19

Pendleton- 1

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 6

Putnam - 10

Raleigh - 5

Randolph - 3

Roane - 2

Taylor - 3

Tucker - 3

Tyler -1

Upshur - 2

Wetzel - 3

Wirt - 1

Wood - 14

Wyoming- 1

According to DHHR officials, as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. That is the case with Taylor County Thursday.

DHHR officials say delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.