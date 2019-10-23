2 out-of-state men arrested after police say they received tip about drug sale in hotel room

Two out-of-state men were arrested after police say that they received tip about drug sale in their hotel room Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Motel 6. They made contact with woman wanted on a capias and arrested her.

The woman told police that she purchased crack cocaine from a room at the hotel. Police went to room and noticed 20-year-old Marco Jackson of Detroit grab a container and run to the bathroom.

Police along with a task force office broke the door and detained Jackson and 30-year-old Aaron Webb of Albertville, Alabama. They noticed Jackson and Webb had a large amount of money on them.

A digital scale that test positive for cocaine was found, according to the complaint.

Webb and Jackson were charged with possession with intent to deliver. They are being held at North Central Regional Jail