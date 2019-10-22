2 homeless people accused of breaking into house in Mon County

Two homeless people were arrested after they allegedly broke into house Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Lane Street about a man and woman breaking into the house. Neighbors called the complaint in.

Police say they found a window in the back of the house that was open. They found Patricia Greene and George McMullen inside the home.

Greene and McMullen were stealing utilities inside the house, ransacking the inside and had bedding on the floor, according to the complaint.

Police say they found syringes within reach of the Greene and McMullen. Greene said McMullen had just injected narcotics.

The house is currently unoccupied, but the utilities are on and the doors and windows are secured, the complaint states.

McMullen and Greene were charged with breaking and entering. They are being held at North Central Regional Jail