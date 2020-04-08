2 people fishing find body in Kanawha River

WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Two people fishing along a West Virginia river bank found a man’s body, authorities said.
The body was discovered floating in the Kanawha River Tuesday evening near the Buffalo Bridge, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. It was found near the river bank on the Buffalo side.
The medical examiner found a wallet with a West Virginia identification card in a back pants pocket, officials said.
No further information was immediately released.