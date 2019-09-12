2 people taken to UHC after 2 vehicle accident on Route 50 in Harrison County

Two people were taken to UHC after a two vehicle accident on Route 50 in Harrison County on Thursday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, the accident happened at 4:55 a.m. at the intersection of Route 23 in Salem.

One patient is said to only have minor injuries, and the extent of the second patient’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Salem Fire Department/EMS transported one patient to the hospital and Harrison County EMS transported the other.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Stick with 5 News for any updates as they become available.

