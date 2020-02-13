2 people taken to hospital after 2 vehicle accident

Two people have been taken to the hospital with only minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident in Marion County on Thursday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, the accident happened just after 7:00 a.m. on White Hall Blvd. near the southbound I-79 on ramp.

Multiple crews worked quickly to clear the accident as it was partially blocking traffic, and the scene has since been cleared.

There is no word on what caused the accident or if any citations were issued.

Stick with 5 News for more details as they become available.

