Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Taylor County on Wednesday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, the accident happened just before 7 a.m. on Route 119.

Grafton Fire Department and Taylor County EMS worked to clear the scene.

There is no word on what caused the accident or the condition of the patients taken to the hospital.

