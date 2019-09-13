2 taken to hospital after 2 vehicle crash involving ambulance

Two people were taken to the United Hospital Center after a two vehicle crash involving a Doddridge County ambulance on Route 50, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

The accident occurred on Route 50 at Route 98.

911 officials says that the ambulance was taking a person to the hospital. The person was taken by Harrison County EMS.

911 officials say the call for the accident came in at 5:40 p.m.

911 officials say that officials are still on scene.

Traffic is backed up.

