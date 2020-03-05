2 taken to hospital after 5 vehicle crash on I-68 westbound

Two drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a five vehicle crash on Interstate 68 westbound Thursday morning.

Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer said the incident happened at 8:09 a.m.

Four cars and a semi truck were involved, according to Palmer.

One of the cars caused a chain reaction crash, according to Palmer.

One of the westbound lane was closed, according to the West Virginia 511 Twitter page.

Crews were on scene for 45 minutes, Palmer said.

Palmer said the crash is under investigating.