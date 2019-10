Two people were taken to UHC after a vehicle went into a ditch Monday afternoon on Buckhannon Pike.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the accident came in at 5:43 p.m.

911 officials said that crews were on scene, but they are clearing up.

One fire truck and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are still on scene, according to 911 officials.

There are no traffic backups, 911 officials said.

