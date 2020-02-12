UPDATE: Rt. 50 WB lanes reopened, 3rd vehicle involved fled the scene

UPDATED: 02/12/20 @ 10:00 p.m.

Route 50 Westbound lanes near Old Bridgeport Hill Road have been reopened, the scene is clear.

UPDATED: 02/12/20 @ 9:50 p.m.

An officer with the Clarksburg Police Department told us a third car was involved and fled the scene of the accident.

One person was taken to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY

A two-vehicle accident closed both Westbound lanes of Route 50 near Old Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, Wednesday night.

According to 911 officials, one person was trapped in their vehicle.

Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded. The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

5 news has a reporter on their way to the scene, we will keep you connected with updates.