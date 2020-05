Both the east and westbound lanes on Interstate 68 are closed after a two vehicle crash Friday morning.

According to Monongalia County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 9:05 a.m. The wreck happened on I-68 eastbound at mile marker seven, near Pierpont Road.

911 officials say crews are currently on scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.