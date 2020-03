The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing the total to 20.

New cases were identified in Kanawha and Monongalia counties.

Breakdown of cases by county:

5- Monongalia County

2- Tucker County

3- Jefferson County

4- Kanawha County

2- Mercer County

2- Marshall County

1- Putnam County

As of March 23rd, 630 residents have been tested with 20 positive, 610 negative and no tests pending.