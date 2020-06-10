2020 Census: What people need to know, the importance of filling it out and why minorities need to participate

Many people headed to the polls on June 9 to vote in the primaries, but organizers and various advocacy groups are continuing to spread the word about the 2020 Census, after the deadline was extended due to COVID-19.

The census is taken every ten years and aims to count every person living in the U.S. It helps determines things like future congressional representation and federal funding for the country. Yet, many people don’t fill it out and states lose thousands of dollars to help support their communities.

“Because we only do it once every ten years, it makes it even more important that everyone responds when they get their invitation,“ Stephen Buckner, the Assistant Director of Communications for the Census Bureau.

Nine basic demographic questions are asked throughout the census relating to how many people live in a household, age, sex, race, whether residents rent or own their property, phone number and a few other factors. It’s completely confidential under federal law and can be done by phone by calling 844-330-2020, through mail, or online.

By participating in the census, it allows people to meet elected officials halfway.

“You get all of your political power not only in Congress, based on Census population counts, but also at the state and local level,” Buckner said.

For West Virginia, political representation in Congress is at risk due to the low response rate in the 2010 census and the current status of this years census.

According to the West Virginia Nonprofit Association, the continued losses in the states population threatens one of West Virginia’s seats in Congress and could cut close to $7 billion each year in federal funding.

“Where our population has dwindled and other states have increased, they’re going to move that vote over to a state that has a community that has increased,” the Executive Director of Our Future WV, Jennifer Wells said. “That is one less vote, that is one less representative in Congress that can speak to our needs in West Virginia, and we have many and we know we have many,” she said.

The lack of data can also have a more direct impact on communities.

“Hundreds and billions of dollars come back to state and local governments every single year for things like schools, roads, hospital and healthcare services, that are really important right now, as well as emergency planning and preparedness efforts,” Buckner said.

As we’ve seen a global pandemic affect the nation in many ways, the census data also played a part in how government officials responded to things from unemployment to the amount given on stimulus checks.

“The resources and the funding we received because of that data was not sufficient,” Wells said.

This is why locals are pushing to share the importance behind the ten minute survey.

“By answering the census, you’re ensuring that your community, based on its population levels, are getting its fair share of funding from the federal, state and local levels,” Buckner said.

“It’s going to be us supporting each other to make sure that it happens, but it’s all for the betterment of West Virginia,” Wells said.

The support that Wells mentioned also includes a deeper look into communities with a minority majority.

As we’ve been hearing many chant, “black lives matter,” Jennifer Wells is saying numbers matter.

Those numbers represent people in communities to make sure they’re counted for every ten years through the census, which can be critical for minorities.

“Taking the census, being counted, and actually checking black, checking your racial background is hugely important when it comes to coal minors benefits, insurance, healthcare, education, and speaking to the needs of West Virginians, and most importantly for West Virginian’s of color,” Wells said.

To make sure blacks and other minorities in their community are counted for, those at RESET, a non profit based in Fairmont that focuses on helping children, are making sure people are aware of the importance of census data.

According to Census Counts, in 2010, the black population was undercounted by more than 800 thousand. This is more than any other minority group, which is why RESET wanted to step in.

When it comes to the census, those at RESET aim to help low income and minorities in their area by giving out informational packets and supplying a space for people to come for further assistance.

“If you set up an appointment, I’ll be more than happy to walk you through it, it’s less than ten minutes,” said Jacqueline Ganaway, the Program Coordinator at RESET.

“It is very important that we are counted along with everybody else,” Sherry Kinder, the Executive Director at RESET said. “As a result of being counted accurately, we’ll be able to see funds coming in to our community, provide the services and things that we really need,” she said.

Those needs include things like child care, food assistance and WIC, programs that all have a strong presence in communities of color.

“If you don’t use your voice then nobody hears you and there is no action or reaction to you,” Kinder said. “It’s as if you don’t exist.”

To not exist means the fight for change and bettering communities becomes a harder task.

“We want them to be counted, we want their voices heard, and especially in this day and time, with what’s going on, it’s of the upmost importance,” Kinder said.

It’s important to make sure color is seen, and so are their communities, but most importantly as a state, to be counted for.

The 2020 Census deadline has been pushed back to the end of October due to COVID-19.

In mid-August, well identified census workers will go door to door in places that showed low or no response rate.

For any further assistance, contact those at RESET or Count Me In West Virginia. They will answer questions and provide resources to help with the census.