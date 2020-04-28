2020 WV Blackberry Festival is canceled due to COVID-19

The board of directors of the WV Blackberry Festival has decided to cancel the 2020 festival due to the dangers presented by the COVID-19 pandemic according to Sam Maxson, president of the WV Blackberry Festival.

"Our health officials’ guidelines call for continued social distancing when possible and, due to the nature of the WV Blackberry Festival’s huge crowds, this would be impossible," says Maxson.

The WV Blackberry Festival was founded in 1997.

"We have always strived to make the festival bigger and better each year and keep the WV Blackberry Festival, a very family friendly event. Keeping with this objective, we feel, in order to protect the health of our attendees, our vendors and our volunteers and to continue slowing the spread of this terrible virus, we feel this the best decision for 2020," says Maxson.

Announcements about the fate of WV Blackberry Festival's 5K Run will be made on the “WV Blackberry Festival 5K Run” Facebook Page.

"We thank our many sponsors for their generosity over the years, our vendors, and the public for their continued support and invite them all back in 2021. A firm date will be announced soon," adds Maxson.

Updates will be posted as they become available at www.wvblackberry.com