2nd Sundale nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

Another resident at Sundale nursing home has died from COVID-19.

According to nursing home medical director Carl Shrader, the resident was a female in her 80s. She had underlying health conditions and was in the ICU at the time she died.

Sundale nursing home reported their first COVID-19 death Sunday. The resident was a 76-year-old male, and according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Shrader said a total of 23 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ten employees of Sundale, as well as three employees of Odyssey Therapy Group tested positive for COVID-19, said Shrader. The employees are in self-isolation.

Sundale employees retested for COVID-19, according to Shrader. Three of the employees came back as COVID-19 negative. The three Odyssey Therapy Group employees came back positive on the retest.