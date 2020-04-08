2nd Sundale nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV)-- Another resident at Sundale nursing home has died from COVID-19.
According to nursing home medical director Carl Shrader, the resident was a female in her 80s. She had underlying health conditions and was in the ICU at the time she died.
Sundale nursing home reported their first COVID-19 death Sunday. The resident was a 76-year-old male, and according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Shrader said a total of 23 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Ten employees of Sundale, as well as three employees of Odyssey Therapy Group tested positive for COVID-19, said Shrader. The employees are in self-isolation.
Sundale employees retested for COVID-19, according to Shrader. Three of the employees came back as COVID-19 negative. The three Odyssey Therapy Group employees came back positive on the retest.