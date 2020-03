The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in the state.

The patient is from Mercer County and is being quarantined at home. As of March 18th, 2020 West Virginia has tested 148 residents, with 143 coming back negative and 3 tests pending.

Both of the positive cases confirmed so far are travel related.

A COVID-19 hotline is available for those who believe they have symptoms or have questions or concerns.