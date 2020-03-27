2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Marion County

A second confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Marion County, according to Marion County Health Department.

Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White says the health department is actively investigating the cases to determining contacts.

“We knew it was a matter of time before we would have additional positive cases, “said White. “As testing continues to expand, we anticipate more cases will be identified. People should not panic, however should be concerned. Instead, we must continue to take commonsense measures that will keep themselves, their family, and their community safe.”

According to a news release from the Marion County Health Department, the symptoms will be mild to moderate for a majority of the population. Even without testing, people with symptoms should assume they have it and take aggressive control measures to decrease the risk of community spread.

The Marion County Health Department says people need to maintain the social distancing requirement of at least six feet, use good cough and sneeze etiquette and wash hands effectively and often to decrease the risk of contracting COVID-19.

"These are measures each of us can take responsibility for," the Health Department states.

"By doing what we know to do and doing it well, we can and will decrease the community spread, this is not an option we must do it," White said.