3 adults in Fayette County face child neglect resulting in death charges

Three people face child neglect resulting in death charges after an 8-year-old girl’s death last year in Oak Hill, Fayette County court records show.

Julie Browning, Marty Browning Jr. and Sherie Titchenell also are charged with death of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl was taken on Dec. 26, 2018, to Plateau Medical Center for cardiac arrest. Investigators say the girl had bruises all over her body, an apparent burn and lacerations.

EMS crews told police they were called to a home in the 400 block of Park Street in Oak Hill. When they arrived, they say a woman carried the child out of the home, told EMS crews the girl wasn't breathing and handed her over to them.

EMS workers told police the woman's actions were abnormal since she showed relatively no emotion.

The complaint goes on to say, “It is clear that all three adults in this residence failed to properly and proficiently care or provide care for (the victim) with proper nutrition, water and medical attention which inevitably caused the death of this 8-year-old child.”