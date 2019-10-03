3 arrested after police find drugs during a traffic stop in Morgantown

Three people were arrested after police found drugs during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, officers saw a car going the wrong way on Moreland Street around 2 a.m. Officers pulled the car over when it tried to turn north onto High Street.

Officers saw three people in the car and could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, according to the press release. A K9 unit was requested and everyone was removed from the car.

One person fled on foot towards Spruce Street, according to the press release. They were caught in a parking lot on Pleasant Street and Chestnut Street.

Officers searched the area were the person fled and found two baggies containing about 29 gram of cocaine and 27 pills of Oxycodone. They searched the person and found a small scale and $453.

Officers returned to the car, and the K9 unit indicated a positive test of the car for narcotics. They searched the car and found $1,672 and two bags of marijuana totaling around 106 grams.

Javon Williams, David Robinson and Dalonta Kendall were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver oxycodone and conspiracy to commit a felony. They were taken to the Morgantown Police Department for booking and are being held at the Mononglaia County Sheriff's Department pending arraignment.