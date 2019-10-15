3 arrested after police say they found drugs during traffic stop

Three people were arrested after police say they found drugs during a traffic stop Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a Jeep Cherokee for speeding. The car was going 52 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The driver of the car was identified as Regano Jones of Michigan, according to police. The two passengers were identified as Dejuan Williams of Michigan in the front seat and Tyreese Marsh of Michigan in the back seat.

Police say an the smell of marijuana was coming from the car and requested a K9 unit.

Once the K9 unit arrived, Jones fled from the scene, according to the complaint. The car went north on Route 250 and merged onto Interstate 79 southbound at a high rate of speed.

As the car was turning onto the entrance ramp, Marsh threw a shoe box from the driver's side back window, according to police.

The car continued to flee from Whitehall Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Marion County Sheriff's Department and Fairmont Police Department, the complaint states. The car eventually stopped and pulled onto the right shoulder between mile markers 128 and 129.

Jones, Marsh and Williams were removed from the car and taken into custody.

Police say Marsh and Williams had a large amount of money on them.

Marsh made excited utterances to police that there was a firearm located in a backpack in the car, according to the complaint.

Police recovered the shoebox thrown from the vehicle. The shoebox had over one pound of methamphetamine, over two ounces of cocaine base, also known as crack and over 2 ounces of a heoin and fentanyl mixture.

Jones, Marsh and Williams were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Jones was also charged with fleeing from officer in a vehicle. Jones and Williams are currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Jones' bail is set around $750,000. Williams' bail is set around $500,000.