Troopers: 3 charged with murder of 5-year-old boy in Harrison County

Three people are behind bars following the death of a 5-year-old boy, troopers said.

Peter Wodzinski, Chasity Wodzinski and Michelle Boggs were charged with murder of a child by parent, guardian or custodian.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital March 18 to investigate the abuse of a 5-year-old boy.

Troopers say the victim had multiple bruises all over his body. The victim also had a cut on his genital region.

The victim died on March 20 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Troopers took Peter, Chasity and Boggs into custody.

Peter, Chasity and Boggs are being held at North Central Regional Jail.