Three people were injured after a two vehicle crash on Route 50 in Grafton Thursday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 11:16 a.m.

One person was taken to Grafton City Hospital and two people were taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, 911 officials said.

Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS and Taylor County Sheriff's department responded, according to 911 officials. The scene has been cleared.