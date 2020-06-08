31.6% of Upshur County requested an absentee ballot

With the coronavirus pandemic, this year's election is unique, especially for Upshur County.

The county has tallied over 4,000 absentee ballots.

According to data from Sec. Mac Warner's office, 31.6% of the county requested absentee ballots. For requests, that's the highest percentage per capita in the state.

"When you download the application off of our website, there are 11 excuses why people would request an absentee ballot. The first one of these is a medical reason," says Sec. Warner.

"I went to the attorney general and the attorney general backed up our perception that that medical excuse did apply with the COVID-19. That enabled everybody to vote absentee, so with that, many people took advantage," the secretary of state adds.

A Buckhannon couple, Gloria and Reverend David Fisher, who voted in Upshur County for 20 years voted absentee this election cycle.

"With the coronavirus, we're at health risk and we're not taking any chances, so we voted by mail. We have a lot of elderly people that we need to be cautious of and concerned for," says Mrs. Fisher.

According to the US Census Bureau, 20.3% of Upshur County's population is over 65 years of age, and according to the Center for Disease Control, that is the demographic most at-risk for coronavirus.

"We usually vote early, so with this opportunity to do it by mail this year, with the virus, it's a blessing," says Mrs. Fisher.

Despite the large number of absentee ballots in the state as a whole, Sec. Warner says the ballots will be counted on election night without delay.

"I would say by 8 o'clock we will start having some good indications from those absentee ballots, the early voting, and those who voted electronically, and I would say by 10 or 11 we will have some good indication on most of the races," says Sec. Warner.

