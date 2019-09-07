3rd annual pop tab drop off

It was the third annual pop-tab drop off for Hoagy's Heroes and Tabs for Tomorrow.

All of the tabs collected from today will be recycled and the profits from the recycled aluminum will benefit the families that are with the Ronald McDonald house.

"It's really a great way to get community members involved," said Development direct of the Ronald McDonald House charities Megan Skubovius. "What is so easy of a way to benefit our families just by pulling off that little pop tab..."

Officials say that they collected over hundreds of gallons of tabs from today.