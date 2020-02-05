4 Illegal Aliens found in Lewis County

Three Mexican citizens and a Guatemalan citizen were indicted Tuesday on reentry charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

The four are accused of reentering the country illegally after being removed at least once before, said Powell. Each person is charged with one count of reentry of a removed alien. They are:

·Pedro Celestino Lunez-Gomez, 38, of Mexico.

·Jose Luis Lunez-Gomez, 25, of Mexico.

·Rafael Rosales-Flores, 28, of Mexico.

·Fredy Evaristo Cortez-Cahuec, 30, of Guatemala.

The men were found in Jan. 2020 in Lewis County.

Each man faces up to two years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case. The Department of Homeland Security Immigrations and Customs Enforcement investigated the case.