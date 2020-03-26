4 cases of COVID-19 reported in Harrison County

Four cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Harrison County as of Thursday, March 26, according to the Harrison County Health Department.

On March 25, there were three cases in the county.

Details about the patients have not been released at this time.

"Harrison Clarksburg Health Department has been working closely with all of our health, emergency, public safety agencies and workers to get resources out and share information," a press release from the Harrison County Health Department states.

Health department officials say anyone waiting for COVID-19 test results should remain self-quarantined.