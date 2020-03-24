4 residents, 3 staff members of Sundale Nursing Home test positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV)-- Four residents and three staff members at Sundale Nursing Home tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sundale's Medical Director Carl Shrader.
Shrader says there are two patients admitted to Mon General that are being tested for COVID-19. They do not have those results yet.
They will have an area for residents who are negative for COVID-19 into "safe areas" in the facility.
There will also be a wing in the nursing home where staff will focus on the positive cases as well.
Shrader says the National Guard is set to come to Sundale at noon-ish to screen up to 50 more staff.
Shrader says they are currently doing vitals on the residents every four hours.
A company is coming into the nursing home to detox the rooms.